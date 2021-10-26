Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.49% to Settle at $2.5773 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery gained 1.26 cents per gallon, or 0.49% to $2.5773 today
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up 3.84 cents or 1.51% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Up 20 of the past 26 sessions
--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year
--Off 0.58% from its 52-week high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Up 138.35% from its 52-week low of $1.0813 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 122.62% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.58% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Up 76.29% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 37.23% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is up 10.06%
--Year-to-date it is up $1.101 or 74.58%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
