Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.49% to Settle at $2.5773 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery gained 1.26 cents per gallon, or 0.49% to $2.5773 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 3.84 cents or 1.51% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 20 of the past 26 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.58% from its 52-week high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 138.35% from its 52-week low of $1.0813 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 122.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.58% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 76.29% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 37.23% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 10.06%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.101 or 74.58%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-21 1503ET