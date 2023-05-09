Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery gained 1.25 cents per gallon, or 0.53% to $2.3902 today

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 15.79 cents or 7.07% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar gain since Wednesday, March 1, 2023

--Largest four day percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, March 22, 2023 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, April 25, 2023

--Off 47.72% from its 52-week high of $4.5719 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Up 7.07% from its 52-week low of $2.2323 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Down 39.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.69% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 7.07% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2323 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Off 53.46% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.48%

--Year-to-date it is down 97.20 cents or 28.91%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-23 1459ET