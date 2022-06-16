Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.55% to Settle at $4.5719 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for July delivery gained 2.49 cents per gallon, or 0.55% to $4.5719 today

--Fourth highest close in history

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 28.85 cents or 6.74% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Off 10.97% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 139.59% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 121.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.97% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 93.94% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 10.97% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 11.76%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.2418 or 96.21%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-22 1501ET