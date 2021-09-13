Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.57% to Settle at $2.1583 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Oct. delivery gained 1.23 cents per gallon, or 0.57% to $2.1583 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 4.46 cents or 2.11% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Off 1.87% from its 52-week high of $2.1994 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 99.60% from its 52-week low of $1.0813 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 97.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.87% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.1994 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 47.63% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 47.44% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 1.28%

--Year-to-date it is up 68.20 cents or 46.20%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-21 1500ET