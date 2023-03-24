Advanced search
Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.62% This Week to Settle at $2.6952 -- Data Talk

03/24/2023 | 03:00pm EDT
Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery gained 1.65 cents per gallon, or 0.62% to $2.6952 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is up 1.05 cents or 0.39%

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Off 47.52% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 3.47% from its 52-week low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down 34.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.10% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 3.47% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Off 47.52% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.46%

--Year-to-date it is down 66.70 cents or 19.84%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1459ET

