Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.68% to Settle at $3.6031 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Oct. delivery gained 2.44 cents per gallon, or 0.68% to $3.6031 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 6.30 cents or 1.78% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Off 29.84% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 74.59% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 66.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.84% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 52.84% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.84% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.02%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.273 or 54.63%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1500ET