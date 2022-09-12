Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:17 2022-09-12 pm EDT
87.94 USD   +1.89%
03:11pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.25% to Settle at $94.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:08pEU countries can use 225 billion euros of EU loans for energy crisis
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.48% to Settle at $2.4448 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.68% to Settle at $3.6031 -- Data Talk

09/12/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Oct. delivery gained 2.44 cents per gallon, or 0.68% to $3.6031 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 6.30 cents or 1.78% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Off 29.84% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 74.59% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 66.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.84% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 52.84% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.84% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.02%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.273 or 54.63%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1500ET

All news about WTI
03:11pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.25% to Settle at $94.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:08pEU countries can use 225 billion euros of EU loans for energy crisis
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.48% to Settle at $2.4448 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.68% to Settle at $3.6031 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.14% to Settle at $87.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57pRefiners Facing Gasoline Dilemma from Weak Heating Oil Stocks, Mizuho's Yawger Says
MT
02:52pBrazil's Petrobras to cut LPG prices to distributors
RE
02:41pWTI Crude Oil Closes Higher as the Dollar Weakens, Even as Demand Concerns Continue
MT
02:36pOctober WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$0.99; Settles at US$87.78 per Barrel
MT
02:06pBrazil's Petrobras to cut LPG prices to distributors
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral