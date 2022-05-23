Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.79% to Settle at $3.7688 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery gained 2.97 cents per gallon, or 0.79% to $3.7688 today

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 26.61% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 97.51% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 84.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.61% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 59.87% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.61% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 21.18%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.4387 or 61.74%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1517ET