  Homepage
  Commodities
  WTI
  News
  Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  05/23 03:56:00 pm EDT
110.31 USD   +0.13%
03:49pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rise Monday as Natural Gas Price Surges
MT
03:33pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:21pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.77% to Settle at $113.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.79% to Settle at $3.7688 -- Data Talk

05/23/2022 | 03:18pm EDT
Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery gained 2.97 cents per gallon, or 0.79% to $3.7688 today


--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 26.61% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 97.51% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 84.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.61% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 59.87% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.61% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 21.18%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.4387 or 61.74%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1517ET

