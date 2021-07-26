Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.80% to Settle at $2.1510 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Aug. delivery gained 1.71 cents per gallon, or 0.80% to $2.1510 today

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up 16.58 cents or 8.35% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar gain since Friday, June 5, 2020

--Largest five day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 27, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, June 24, 2021 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Off 1.53% from its 52-week high of $2.1844 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 99.76% from its 52-week low of $1.0768 hit Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

--Rose 71.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.53% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.1844 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 47.13% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 47.61% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 1.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 67.47 cents or 45.70%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

