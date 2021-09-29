Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.81% to Settle at $2.3075 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Oct. delivery gained 1.85 cents per gallon, or 0.81% to $2.3075 today

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, when it settlementd at $2.3181

--Up 113.40% from its 52-week low of $1.0813 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 101.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 57.83% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 43.80% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 8.28%

--Year-to-date it is up 83.12 cents or 56.30%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-21 1503ET