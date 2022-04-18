Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.93% to Settle at $3.8908 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for May delivery gained 3.60 cents per gallon, or 0.93% to $3.8908 today

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 62.31 cents or 19.07% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar gain since Wednesday, March 23, 2022

--Largest four day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, March 24, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Friday, March 25, 2022

--Off 12.32% from its 52-week high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 109.89% from its 52-week low of $1.8537 hit Wednesday, April 21, 2021

--Rose 105.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.32% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 65.05% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 12.32% from its record high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.41%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.5607 or 66.98%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-22 1502ET