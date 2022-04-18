Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.93% to Settle at $3.8908 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for May delivery gained 3.60 cents per gallon, or 0.93% to $3.8908 today
--Up for four consecutive sessions
--Up 62.31 cents or 19.07% over the last four sessions
--Largest four day dollar gain since Wednesday, March 23, 2022
--Largest four day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, March 24, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight sessions
--Up five of the past six sessions
--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year
--Highest settlement value since Friday, March 25, 2022
--Off 12.32% from its 52-week high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 109.89% from its 52-week low of $1.8537 hit Wednesday, April 21, 2021
--Rose 105.59% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 12.32% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 65.05% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 12.32% from its record high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 5.41%
--Year-to-date it is up $1.5607 or 66.98%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-18-22 1502ET