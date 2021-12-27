Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.95% to Settle at $2.3535 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery gained 2.21 cents per gallon, or 0.95% to $2.3535 today

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 18.05 cents or 8.31% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar gain since Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Largest four day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Off 9.21% from its 52-week high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 60.98% from its 52-week low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Rose 59.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.21% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 60.98% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 42.68% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 14.04%

--Year-to-date it is up 87.72 cents or 59.42%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-21 1501ET