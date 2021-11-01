Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.98% to Settle at $2.5031 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. (new front month) delivery gained 2.44 cents per gallon, or 0.98% to $2.5031 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 3.44% from its 52-week high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 125.04% from its 52-week low of $1.1123 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

--Rose 125.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.44% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 71.21% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 39.04% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0268 or 69.55%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

