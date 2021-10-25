Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.02% to Settle at $2.5647 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery gained 2.58 cents per gallon, or 1.02% to $2.5647 today
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Up 19 of the past 25 sessions
--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year
--Off 1.06% from its 52-week high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Up 137.19% from its 52-week low of $1.0813 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 128.62% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.06% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Up 75.42% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 37.54% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is up 9.52%
--Year-to-date it is up $1.0884 or 73.72%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-25-21 1502ET