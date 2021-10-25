Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.02% to Settle at $2.5647 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery gained 2.58 cents per gallon, or 1.02% to $2.5647 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up 19 of the past 25 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 1.06% from its 52-week high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 137.19% from its 52-week low of $1.0813 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 128.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.06% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 75.42% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 37.54% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 9.52%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0884 or 73.72%

