Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.05% to Settle at $3.0360 -- Data Talk

01/09/2023 | 03:00pm EST
Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. delivery gained 3.15 cents per gallon, or 1.05% to $3.0360 today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 6.41 cents or 2.16% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Off 40.88% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 22.05% from its 52-week low of $2.4876 hit Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Rose 22.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.64% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.0865 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Up 2.16% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.9719 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 40.88% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.70%

--Year-to-date it is down 32.62 cents or 9.70%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1500ET

