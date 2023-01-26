Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.05% to Settle at $3.3965 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. delivery gained 3.52 cents per gallon, or 1.05% to $3.3965 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up 12 of the past 15 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 33.86% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 23.91% from its 52-week low of $2.7412 hit Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Rose 21.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.35% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 14.29% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.9719 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 33.86% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.43 cents or 1.02%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1502ET