Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.16% to Settle at $2.8249 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for March delivery gained 3.23 cents per gallon, or 1.16% to $2.8249 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.75% from its 52-week high of $2.8751 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 61.92% from its 52-week low of $1.7446 hit Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

--Rose 60.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.75% from its 2022 settlement high of $2.8751 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 19.83% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 31.20% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 2.38%

--Year-to-date it is up 49.48 cents or 21.24%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-22 1501ET