Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.16% to Settle at $3.4802 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Sept. delivery gained 3.99 cents per gallon, or 1.16% to $3.4802 today

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Off 32.23% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 82.38% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 70.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.23% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 47.63% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 32.23% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.99%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.1501 or 49.36%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

