Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.18% to Settle at $2.9401 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for March delivery gained 3.44 cents per gallon, or 1.18% to $2.9401 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 12.47 cents or 4.43% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Off 42.75% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 6.19% from its 52-week low of $2.7687 hit Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Rose 2.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.20% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 6.19% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.7687 hit Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Off 42.75% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.61%

--Year-to-date it is down 42.21 cents or 12.55%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-23 1458ET