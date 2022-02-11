Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.25% This Week to Settle at $2.9109 -- Data Talk

02/11/2022 | 03:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex ULSD for March delivery gained 3.58 cents per gallon, or 1.25% to $2.9109 this week


--Up for six consecutive weeks

--Up 58.08 cents or 24.93% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week gain since the week ending Feb. 27, 2015

--Largest six week percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 28, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending March 12, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Up nine of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up 8.37 cents or 2.96%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 11.83 cents or 4.24% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 25, 2014

--Up 66.55% from its 52-week low of $1.7478 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 64.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 23.48% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.11% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.50%

--Year-to-date it is up 58.08 cents or 24.93%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-22 1516ET

All news about WTI
03:25pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.25% This Week to Settle at $94.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:18pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.24% This Week to Settle at $2.7386 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:17pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.25% This Week to Settle at $2.9109 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:17pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.86% This Week to Settle at $93.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:55pUS Oil Rig Count Rises by 19 This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
02:48pWTI Crude Oil Surges to a Seven-Year High as the US Warns and Invasion of Ukraine is Im..
MT
02:40pWall Street drops on rate fears, Ukraine tension
RE
02:36pMarch WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Up US$3.22; Settles at US$93.10 per Barrel
MT
02:30pWall Street drops, European shares see first weekly gain of 2022
RE
01:48pBrent crude futures rise over $4 to $95.49 a barrel…
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish