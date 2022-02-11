Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.25% This Week to Settle at $2.9109 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for March delivery gained 3.58 cents per gallon, or 1.25% to $2.9109 this week

--Up for six consecutive weeks

--Up 58.08 cents or 24.93% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week gain since the week ending Feb. 27, 2015

--Largest six week percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 28, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending March 12, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Up nine of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up 8.37 cents or 2.96%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 11.83 cents or 4.24% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 25, 2014

--Up 66.55% from its 52-week low of $1.7478 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 64.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 23.48% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.11% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.50%

--Year-to-date it is up 58.08 cents or 24.93%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-22 1516ET