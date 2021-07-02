Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.28% This Week to Settle at $2.1791 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Aug. delivery gained 2.76 cents per gallon, or 1.28% to $2.1791 this week
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 8.59 cents or 4.10% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021
--Up eight of the past 10 weeks
--Today it is up 2.29 cents or 1.06%
--Up for four consecutive sessions
--Up 6.09 cents or 2.88% over the last four sessions
--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, June 24, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, June 24, 2021 when the market rose for five straight sessions
--Up nine of the past 11 sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018
--Up 102.37% from its 52-week low of $1.0768 hit Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020
--Rose 77.00% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 49.05% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 46.93% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Year-to-date it is up 70.28 cents or 47.61%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-02-21 1508ET