Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.31% to Settle at $2.1562 -- Data Talk

(New front month) Front Month Nymex ULSD for Aug. delivery gained 2.79 cents per gallon, or 1.31% to $2.1562 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, June 21, 2021

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 3.80 cents or 1.79% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 23, 2021

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Off 0.28% from its 52-week high of $2.1623 hit Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Up 100.24% from its 52-week low of $1.0768 hit Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

--Rose 75.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.28% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.1623 hit Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Up 47.48% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 47.49% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 67.99 cents or 46.05%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

