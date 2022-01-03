Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.38% to Settle at $2.3574 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. (new front month) delivery gained 3.21 cents per gallon, or 1.38% to $2.3574 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Up eight of the past nine sessions

--Off 9.06% from its 52-week high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 61.24% from its 52-week low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Rose 61.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 42.59% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 2.73 cents or 1.17%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-22 1506ET