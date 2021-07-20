Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.39% to Settle at $2.0127 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Aug. delivery gained 2.75 cents per gallon, or 1.39% to $2.0127 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 7.86% from its 52-week high of $2.1844 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 86.91% from its 52-week low of $1.0768 hit Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

--Rose 57.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.86% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.1844 hit Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Up 37.67% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 50.98% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 53.64 cents or 36.33%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-21 1500ET