Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.47% to Settle at $2.1403 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Sept. delivery gained 3.11 cents per gallon, or 1.47% to $2.1403 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 5.71 cents or 2.74% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Off 2.69% from its 52-week high of $2.1994 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 98.76% from its 52-week low of $1.0768 hit Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

--Rose 78.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.69% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.1994 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 46.40% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 47.87% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 2.69%

--Year-to-date it is up 66.40 cents or 44.98%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-21 1503ET