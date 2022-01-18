Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.51% to Settle at $2.6740 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. delivery gained 3.97 cents per gallon, or 1.51% to $2.6740 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

--Up for 11 consecutive sessions

--Up 34.39 cents or 14.76% over the last 11 sessions

--Largest 11 day dollar gain since Friday, Feb. 27, 2015

--Largest 11 day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Dec. 13, 1989, when the market rose for 11 straight sessions

--Up 18 of the past 19 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Sept. 29, 2014

--Up 69.67% from its 52-week low of $1.576 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Rose 67.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 13.43% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 34.88% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 14.76%

--Year-to-date it is up 34.39 cents or 14.76%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-22 1505ET