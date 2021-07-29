Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.55% to Settle at $2.1894 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Aug. delivery gained 3.34 cents per gallon, or 1.55% to $2.1894 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 22, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 4.55 cents or 2.12% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, July 23, 2021

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018

--Up 103.32% from its 52-week low of $1.0768 hit Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

--Rose 80.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 49.75% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 46.68% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 2.85%

--Year-to-date it is up 71.31 cents or 48.30%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

