WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:02 2022-11-02 pm EDT
89.59 USD   +1.03%
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 3.96% to Settle at $2.6972 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.55% to Settle at $3.6774 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.84% to Settle at $90.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.55% to Settle at $3.6774 -- Data Talk

11/02/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. delivery gained 5.63 cents per gallon, or 1.55% to $3.6774 today


--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 28.39% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 78.19% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 51.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.39% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 55.99% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 28.39% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.3473 or 57.82%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1500ET

