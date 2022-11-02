Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.55% to Settle at $3.6774 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. delivery gained 5.63 cents per gallon, or 1.55% to $3.6774 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 28.39% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 78.19% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 51.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.39% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 55.99% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 28.39% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.3473 or 57.82%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

