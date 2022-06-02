Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.57% to Settle at $4.2084 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for July delivery gained 6.51 cents per gallon, or 1.57% to $4.2084 today

--Up for eight consecutive sessions

--Up 46.93 cents or 12.55% over the last eight sessions

--Largest eight day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, when the market rose for 12 straight sessions

--Up nine of the past 10 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Off 18.05% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 120.54% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 100.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.05% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 78.52% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 18.05% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.8783 or 80.61%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

