Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.59% to Settle at $2.6691 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. delivery gained 4.17 cents per gallon, or 1.59% to $2.6691 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

--Up 21 of the past 24 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 0.86% from its 52-week high of $2.6923 hit Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

--Up 66.99% from its 52-week low of $1.5984 hit Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021

--Rose 66.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.86% from its 2022 settlement high of $2.6923 hit Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

--Up 13.22% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 35.00% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 14.55%

--Year-to-date it is up 33.90 cents or 14.55%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-22 1502ET