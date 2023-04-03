Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.60% to Settle at $2.6626 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for May (new front month) delivery gained 4.20 cents per gallon, or 1.60% to $2.6626 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 3.89 cents or 1.48% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 28, 2023

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 48.15% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 2.22% from its 52-week low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down 24.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.02% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 2.22% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Off 48.15% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 69.96 cents or 20.81%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 1502ET