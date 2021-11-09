Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.66% to Settle at $2.5081 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. delivery gained 4.10 cents per gallon, or 1.66% to $2.5081 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 10.15 cents or 4.22% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021

--Off 3.25% from its 52-week high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 108.28% from its 52-week low of $1.2042 hit Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

--Rose 100.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.25% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 71.55% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 38.92% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 0.47%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0318 or 69.89%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-21 1458ET