Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.67% to Settle at $2.5150 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery gained 4.13 cents per gallon, or 1.67% to $2.5150 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 7.30 cents or 2.99% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 13 of the past 15 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2014, when it settlementd at $2.5350

--Up 132.59% from its 52-week low of $1.0813 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 117.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 72.02% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 38.75% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.40%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0387 or 70.36%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-21 1459ET