Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.74% to Settle at $2.2116 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Oct. delivery gained 3.78 cents per gallon, or 1.74% to $2.2116 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 5.26 cents or 2.44% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, when it settlementd at $2.2371

--Up 104.53% from its 52-week low of $1.0813 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 99.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 51.27% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 46.14% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 3.78%

--Year-to-date it is up 73.53 cents or 49.81%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-21 1502ET