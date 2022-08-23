Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.74% to Settle at $3.8419 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Sept. delivery gained 6.57 cents per gallon, or 1.74% to $3.8419 today

--Up for six consecutive sessions

--Up 40.16 cents or 11.67% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day dollar gain since Friday, June 3, 2022

--Largest six day percentage gain since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, June 6, 2022 when the market rose for 10 straight sessions

--Up 10 of the past 11 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 1, 2022

--Off 25.19% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 86.16% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 85.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.19% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 62.97% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 25.19% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.99%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.5118 or 64.88%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1509ET