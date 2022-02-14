Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.75% to Settle at $2.9618 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for March delivery gained 5.09 cents per gallon, or 1.75% to $2.9618 today

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 16.92 cents or 6.06% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar gain since Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Largest four day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, when the market rose for 12 straight sessions

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, July 1, 2014

--Up 69.46% from its 52-week low of $1.7478 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 67.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 25.64% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 27.87% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.34%

--Year-to-date it is up 63.17 cents or 27.11%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-22 1500ET