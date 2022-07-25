Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.77% to Settle at $3.5166 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Aug. delivery gained 6.10 cents per gallon, or 1.77% to $3.5166 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Snaps a five session losing streak

--Off 31.52% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 84.29% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 63.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.52% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 49.17% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 31.52% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.79%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.1865 or 50.92%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

