Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.85% to Settle at $3.3722 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Oct. delivery gained 6.14 cents per gallon, or 1.85% to $3.3722 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 19.97 cents or 6.29% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Off 34.33% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 63.40% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 55.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.33% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 43.05% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 34.33% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.24%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0421 or 44.72%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

09-20-22 1502ET