Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.86% to Settle at $4.3601 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for July delivery gained 7.98 cents per gallon, or 1.86% to $4.3601 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 31, 2022

--Up for 10 consecutive sessions

--Up 62.10 cents or 16.61% over the last 10 sessions

--Largest 10 day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, when the market rose for 12 straight sessions

--Up 11 of the past 12 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Off 15.10% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 128.49% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 106.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.10% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 84.95% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 15.10% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $2.03 or 87.12%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

