Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.87% to Settle at $2.0802 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Sept. delivery gained 3.81 cents per gallon, or 1.87% to $2.0802 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 22, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 5.42% from its 52-week high of $2.1994 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 93.18% from its 52-week low of $1.0768 hit Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

--Rose 67.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.42% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.1994 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 42.28% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 49.34% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.42%

--Year-to-date it is up 60.39 cents or 40.91%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

