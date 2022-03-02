Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 10.90% to Settle at $3.4947 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery gained 34.36 cents per gallon, or 10.90% to $3.4947 today

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 5, 2020

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 64.52 cents or 22.64% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Friday, May 1, 2020

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, July 30, 2008

--Up 99.95% from its 52-week low of $1.7478 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 90.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 48.24% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 14.89% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $1.1646 or 49.98%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-22 1500ET