Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 10.90% to Settle at $3.4947 -- Data Talk

03/02/2022 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery gained 34.36 cents per gallon, or 10.90% to $3.4947 today


--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 5, 2020

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 64.52 cents or 22.64% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Friday, May 1, 2020

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, July 30, 2008

--Up 99.95% from its 52-week low of $1.7478 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 90.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 48.24% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 14.89% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $1.1646 or 49.98%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-22 1500ET

All news about WTI
03:16pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 7.58% to Settle at $112.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pCANADA STOCKS BRIEF : Among Sectors, Energy Up 1.3% On Higher Oil and Natural Gas; Financi..
MT
03:02pWintershall Dea stops payments to Russia, writes off $1.1 billion Nord Stream 2 loan
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 6.95% to Settle at $110.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 7.11% to Settle at $3.3083 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 10.90% to Settle at $3.4947 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:53pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for March 2
MT
02:51pRussia to suspend budget rules on oil and gas revenues - fin min
RE
02:51pWTI Crude Oil Closes at a Decade High as Russian Exports Checked by Financial Sanctions..
MT
02:37pWTI Crude Oil Closes Up US$7.19; Settles at US$110.60 per Barrel, Highest Since May, 20..
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish