Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 12.49% to Settle at $3.4874 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery gained 38.73 cents per gallon, or 12.49% to $3.4874 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 45.77 cents or 15.11% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 21.41% from its 52-week high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 99.53% from its 52-week low of $1.7478 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 95.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.41% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 47.93% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 21.41% from its record high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 15.73%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.1573 or 49.67%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-22 1506ET