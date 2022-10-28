Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 18.72% This Week to Settle at $4.5498 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery gained 71.75 cents per gallon, or 18.72% to $4.5498 this week

--Largest one week gain since the week ending April 29, 2022

--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 7, 2022

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Up four of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 21.59 cents or 4.98%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Fifth highest close in history

--Up for six consecutive sessions

--Up 79.30 cents or 21.11% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Off 11.40% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 120.46% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 82.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.40% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 93.00% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 11.40% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 35.05%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.2197 or 95.26%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1503ET