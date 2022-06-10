Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.02% This Week to Settle at $4.3667 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for July delivery gained 8.64 cents per gallon, or 2.02% to $4.3667 this week

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 62.76 cents or 16.78% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage gain since the week ending April 29, 2022

--Today it is down 3.70 cents or 0.84%

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 14.97% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 128.84% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 105.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.97% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 85.23% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 14.97% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.74%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.0366 or 87.40%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1503ET