Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.04% to Settle at $2.2053 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Oct. delivery gained 4.40 cents per gallon, or 2.04% to $2.2053 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 9.16 cents or 4.33% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Monday, July 26, 2021 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up five of the past six sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, when it settlementd at $2.2371

--Up 103.95% from its 52-week low of $1.0813 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 97.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 50.84% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 46.29% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 3.49%

--Year-to-date it is up 72.90 cents or 49.38%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-21 1503ET