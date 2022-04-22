Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  04/22 03:25:44 pm EDT
101.69 USD   -1.93%
03:17pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 4.52% This Week to Settle at $106.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:11pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.26% This Week to Settle at $3.3050 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:11pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.17% This Week to Settle at $3.9386 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.17% This Week to Settle at $3.9386 -- Data Talk

04/22/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex ULSD for May delivery gained 8.38 cents per gallon, or 2.17% to $3.9386 this week


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 62.10 cents or 18.72% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 25, 2022

--Up 12 of the past 16 weeks

--Today it is up 3.78 cents or 0.97%

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 11.24% from its 52-week high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 110.23% from its 52-week low of $1.8735 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 110.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.24% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 67.07% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 11.24% from its record high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.70%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.6085 or 69.03%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-22 1510ET

All news about WTI
03:17pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 4.52% This Week to Settle at $106.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:11pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.26% This Week to Settle at $3.3050 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:11pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.17% This Week to Settle at $3.9386 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:11pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 4.05% This Week to Settle at $102.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:50pIndonesia bans palm oil exports as global food inflation spikes
RE
02:39pWTI Crude Oil Settles Lower on Weak China Demand amid Lockdowns, Lower Growth Expectati..
MT
02:36pJune WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$1.72; Settles at US$102.07 per Barrel
MT
01:49pFactbox-Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
01:41pFactbox-From spreads to shampoo, palm oil is part of everyday life
RE
01:24pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fifth week -Baker Hughes
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish