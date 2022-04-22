Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.17% This Week to Settle at $3.9386 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for May delivery gained 8.38 cents per gallon, or 2.17% to $3.9386 this week

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 62.10 cents or 18.72% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 25, 2022

--Up 12 of the past 16 weeks

--Today it is up 3.78 cents or 0.97%

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 11.24% from its 52-week high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 110.23% from its 52-week low of $1.8735 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 110.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.24% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 67.07% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 11.24% from its record high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.70%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.6085 or 69.03%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-22 1510ET