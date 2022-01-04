Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.21% to Settle at $2.4095 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. delivery gained 5.21 cents per gallon, or 2.21% to $2.4095 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 7.94 cents or 3.41% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Up nine of the past 10 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Off 7.05% from its 52-week high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 58.63% from its 52-week low of $1.5189 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 58.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 2.21% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 41.32% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 7.94 cents or 3.41%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

