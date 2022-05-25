Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.24% to Settle at $3.8664 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery gained 8.46 cents per gallon, or 2.24% to $3.8664 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, May 19, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 12.73 cents or 3.40% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Off 24.71% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 102.62% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 89.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.71% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 64.01% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 24.71% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 19.14%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.5363 or 65.93%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

