WTI
Delayed  -  05/25 08:28:45 pm BST
110.71 USD   +0.21%
Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.24% to Settle at $3.8664 -- Data Talk

05/25/2022 | 08:04pm BST
Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery gained 8.46 cents per gallon, or 2.24% to $3.8664 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, May 19, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 12.73 cents or 3.40% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Off 24.71% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 102.62% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 89.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.71% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 64.01% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 24.71% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 19.14%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.5363 or 65.93%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-22 1503ET

08:35pU.S. Oil investors back energy transition plans at shareholder meetings
RE
08:15pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.41% to Settle at $114.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:14pOil Prices Have Calmed Down, Market Should be Well Supplied in H2, Commerzbank Says
MT
08:04pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.54% to Settle at $3.8317 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:04pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.24% to Settle at $3.8664 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:04pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.51% to Settle at $110.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:02pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for May 25
MT
07:50pWTI Crude Ends Higher on a Report Showing US Gasoline Inventories Fell Last Week
MT
07:39pJuly WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$0.56; Settles at US$110.33 per Barrel
MT
07:32pVenture Global decides to build Louisiana Plaquemines LNG export plant
RE
