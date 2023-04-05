Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.41% to Settle at $2.7310 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for May delivery gained 6.43 cents per gallon, or 2.41% to $2.7310 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 10.73 cents or 4.09% over the last four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, March 28, 2023

--Off 46.82% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 4.84% from its 52-week low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down 18.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.09% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 4.84% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Off 46.82% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 63.12 cents or 18.77%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

