Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.43% to Settle at $2.8738 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April (new front month) delivery gained 6.82 cents per gallon, or 2.43% to $2.8738 today

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 16.57 cents or 6.12% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

--Off 44.04% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 6.12% from its 52-week low of $2.7081 hit Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Down 17.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.07% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 6.12% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.7081 hit Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Off 44.04% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 48.84 cents or 14.53%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1505ET