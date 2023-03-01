Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.43% to Settle at $2.8738 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April (new front month) delivery gained 6.82 cents per gallon, or 2.43% to $2.8738 today
--Up for four consecutive sessions
--Up 16.57 cents or 6.12% over the last four sessions
--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
--Longest winning streak since Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, when the market rose for four straight sessions
--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023
--Off 44.04% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 6.12% from its 52-week low of $2.7081 hit Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023
--Down 17.77% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 19.07% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
--Up 6.12% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.7081 hit Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023
--Off 44.04% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 48.84 cents or 14.53%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-01-23 1505ET