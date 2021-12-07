Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.46% to Settle at $2.2246 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery gained 5.34 cents per gallon, or 2.46% to $2.2246 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 12.62 cents or 6.01% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Off 14.18% from its 52-week high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 59.02% from its 52-week low of $1.3989 hit Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

--Rose 58.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.18% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 52.16% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 45.82% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 74.83 cents or 50.69%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-21 1500ET