Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.46% to Settle at $2.2246 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery gained 5.34 cents per gallon, or 2.46% to $2.2246 today
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up 12.62 cents or 6.01% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021
--Up four of the past five sessions
--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Off 14.18% from its 52-week high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Up 59.02% from its 52-week low of $1.3989 hit Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
--Rose 58.14% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 14.18% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Up 52.16% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 45.82% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Year-to-date it is up 74.83 cents or 50.69%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-07-21 1500ET